Eagles LG Landon Dickerson to undergo minor surgery on meniscus injury, source says

Lincoln Financial Field comes to life as fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during open practice

Lincoln Financial Field comes to life as fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during open practice

Lincoln Financial Field comes to life as fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during open practice

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson will undergo minor surgery this week after suffering a meniscus injury in his knee, a league source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Dickerson is considered week-to-week and the Eagles hope to have him available for the Sept. 4 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, a league source said.

The left guard was carted off the field Sunday at the Eagles' open practice.

The 26-year-old went down with an apparent knee injury during the team's public practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. He eventually limped off the field with help and reportedly had trouble putting weight on his right leg. He was later carted inside.

Dickerson has established himself as one of the NFL's top guards after the team drafted him in the second round out of the University of Alabama in 2021. He's made three straight Pro Bowls and has been a key part of arguably the league's best O-line. He started 20 games for the Super Bowl LIX champions and delivered one of the more memorable speeches during the team's parade.

Dickerson dealt with a left knee injury last season and underwent surgery in the offseason.

Philadelphia returns to practice at 10 a.m. Tuesday at training camp. On the Eagles' depth chart, Kenyon Green is listed as Dickerson's backup. Green, who was acquired from the Texans in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade, was injured in the team's preseason opener last week.

Other in-house options at left guard include Matt Pryor, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard and Brett Toth.

Losing Dickerson would also impact the Eagles' backup center role. Dickerson has served as Cam Jurgens' backup and started the NFC championship game in January. Jurgens, battling a back injury, came in during the second half when Dickerson left injured.

The Eagles drafted Drew Kendall out of Boston College in April's NFL draft. Kendall and Toth are listed as the only centers behind Jurgens on the team's depth chart.

contributed to this report.