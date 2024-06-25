Landon Dickerson helps Philadelphia Eagles fan receive brand-new RAV4 as part of Toyota's Fan Giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky Philadelphia Eagles fan received the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Ally Monteiro was this year's grand prize winner of Toyota's Fan Giveaway -- taking home a brand-new RAV4 -- thanks to a little help from Eagles guard Landon Dickerson.
"I didn't know how to take it all in," Monteiro said.
"It's a great opportunity to give back to the fans. They do so much for us as a team," Dickerson said.
Monteiro entered a contest last year to pick who she thought would be Player of the Year. She chose newly retired Eagles center Jason Kelce. To that, Dickerson laughed: "I honestly support that statement as well, so I can't even be offended."
Monteiro, a 17-year education professional, now works for a nonprofit in Germantown. She said this car is a true gift as her current vehicle is "nearing its end."
Bob McCormick, the secretary for the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, sponsored the giveaway.
"When we get to help one of the fans and do the right thing and give a car away, it's a pretty neat thing for us," McCormick said.
Dickerson said when he's not serving up tackles on the offensive line, he doesn't mind dishing out a few more moments just like this.
"I'd be happy to hand out more if Toyota is up for it. I don't know what the quota is? You have a car, you have a car … just look under your seat there's some car keys," Dickerson said.