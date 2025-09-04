A GIF of Landon Dickerson on a shirt? Philly's Art History 101 has augmented reality Eagles gear ready

Philly streetwear store Art History 101 changing the game again with augmented reality shirts

Philly streetwear store Art History 101 changing the game again with augmented reality shirts

As fans pack Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles' home opener, one Philly small business is making sure their game-day swag is just as ready for the spotlight. Art History 101, a Frankford Avenue staple, has become known for bold, creative drops — and now, thanks to augmented reality, their designs are coming to life.

When Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson signed his four-year contract in March 2024, he was asked what he'd buy first. His answer? A lawnmower.

Owner Jay Pross turned that moment into his latest AR design, a playful nod to Dickerson's down-to-earth humor — and a way to mark the Birds' matchup against Dallas in the season opener on Thursday.

"It had to be a Cowboys player," Pross joked, as fans tested out the new tech that makes the design jump off the shirt. When Pross holds his phone up to the shirt, it's suddenly animated into a short animated video of Dickerson mowing the Cowboys player across the field.

Pross says he's long been inspired by the Eagles' offensive line.

"I do still get excited about opening day," he said. "Coming off a big win like the Super Bowl — I believe this team has the potential to go back-to-back."

Some of Pross's designs caught head coach Nick Sirianni's attention — and made their way into practice gear the day before the Super Bowl.

Over two decades, Art History 101 has built designs that have gone international. His "Bleed Green" shirt has been spotted as far away as Europe — and even on actor Bradley Cooper.

But Pross says his favorite collab so far came from closer to home.

Five-year-old Graham Gallen, son of CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen, sketched the Eagles' mascot Swoop before Super Bowl LIX. That drawing is now on shirts and hoodies, with proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity under the campaign name "Build the Nest."

After two decades of designing, Pross says he never runs out of ideas — because the Eagles keep giving him inspiration.

"I just love people," he said. "And to see their reaction makes me really happy."

Alongside the lawnmower drop is another collab close to his heart: a project with Eagles security chief "Big Dom." The latest release? Big Dom 2.0 — "Bird Fellas," a South Philly spin on the iconic "Goodfellas" film featuring the Eagles' coaching staff.

For Pross, nothing beats watching players rock his designs except maybe one thing: seeing everyday fans in the stands wearing Philly-made art.