Philadelphia police identify vehicle linked to hit-and-run of Bob & Barbara's Lounge DJ June Rodriguez

Philadelphia police have released more information on the vehicle that struck and killed a South Street bar DJ in a hit-and-run last month.

June Rodriguez, 54, was riding his bike around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2025 when he was struck at the intersection of 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Coworkers said Rodriguez, a DJ at Bob and Barbara's Lounge on South Street, was biking home after finishing a shift.

After reviewing surveillance video from the area, police have determined the vehicle that struck Rodriguez was a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Pennsylvania license plate MXB 1835. The vehicle would have major front-end damage, police say.

CBS News Philadelphia's Liz Crawford reported last week that the stretch of Lancaster Avenue where the crash occurred is one of the most unsafe streets in the city for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Anyone with information on the Jeep or the driver should contact Philadelphia police.