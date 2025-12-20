Man killed in hit-and-run while riding bicycle in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood, police say

A 54-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed early Saturday in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood, police said.

Authorities said a red SUV fatally struck the bicyclist at the intersection of North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue just before 3:45 a.m. The SUV was traveling a short distance behind the bicyclist on Lancaster Avenue when the cyclist began making a left turn onto N. 56th Street and was struck. Police believe the SUV is a Jeep Cherokee.

After the collision, the SUV swerved and continued west on Lancaster Avenue.

The man was transported to Lankenau Hospital by Philadelphia Fire Department medics, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4:45 a.m.