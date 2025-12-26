Philadelphia police searching for hit-and-run suspect who killed DJ on one of city's most dangerous roads

Police are still looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and killed a cyclist last weekend in West Philadelphia on one of the most unsafe streets in the city.

People who live and work in the Overbrook area say the stretch of Lancaster Avenue between 50th and 60th streets can be a death trap. David Talone is a member of Philly Bike Action and often rides around West Philly.

"The speeds on Lancaster Avenue are pretty incredible," said Talone, who got rid of his car a few years ago and now uses his bike to get around Philly. Talone said he avoids that stretch of Lancaster Avenue.

"What happens is the drivers see this long, wide stretch of road and they know they can fly along that section, and they do," he said.

A 2025 report issued by the Philadelphia Parking Authority showed the red-light camera at 52nd and Lancaster caught more than 24,000 vehicles running through the red light in a year's time — the second most of any intersection in the entire city. The road is also on what the city calls its "high injury network," where 80% of traffic deaths and serious injuries occur in Philadelphia.

Police are still looking for the driver of an SUV who hit and killed June Rodriguez early Saturday morning at 56th and Lancaster. Rodriguez, a beloved DJ at Bob and Barbara's Lounge, was riding his bike home after finishing his shift at work.

"You have to wonder what kind of person could witness an accident that they were a part of and drive away," said Katrina Duva, Rodriguez's former manager.

In September, 77-year-old Dorothea Cathell was killed at 54th and Lancaster in a hit-and-run. At the time, her son told CBS News Philadelphia she was walking to the grocery store. Police eventually arrested and charged a man in that case.

The Philadelphia Streets Department sent CBS Philadelphia a statement saying, "We are aware of the deadly crash on Lancaster Avenue that resulted in the death of an individual on a bicycle. It is devastating. As part of that commitment to public safety, we are conducting a thorough assessment of the crash site."

According to police data, so far this year, there have been 598 hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia, 22 of which were fatal, down slightly from last year. That includes vehicle-only crashes as well as those that involved pedestrians and cyclists.