Philadelphia native Marvin Harrison Jr. drafted 4th overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2024 NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Marvin Harrison Jr., the Philadelphia native who shattered Catholic League records at St. Joe's Prep, was picked 4th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night in Detroit.

Harrison Jr., who starred at Ohio State University for three years after a dominant career at The Prep, will now catch passes from Kyler Murray in the NFL.

CBS Sports had Harrison Jr. ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft and the best wide receiver in a loaded class that features LSU wideouts Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. and Washington's Rome Odunze.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: (L-R) Marvin Harrison Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Getty Images

In his 2023 season at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. led the team in receiving with 1,211 yards, 67 catches and 14 touchdowns. He won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best receiver in college football and was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy -- the most outstanding player in college football.

Harrison Jr. had 155 receptions, 2,613 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns in three seasons at Ohio State.

Harrison Jr. was a two-time unanimous All-American in his 2022 and 2023 seasons. He also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in those same seasons.

Before the draft, Harrison was measured at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis but opted not to participate in drills. He also didn't do drills at Ohio State's Pro day.

From Philly to Arizona

Before Harrison Jr. made highlights every Saturday as the best wideout in college football, he helped St. Joe's Prep win three straight state championships in Pennsylvania.

In his career at The Prep, Harrison Jr. set Philadelphia Catholic League records in receiving yards with 2,625 and 37 touchdowns.

Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord, who also played at Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse, formed a dynamic duo that dominated the Philadelphia Catholic League.

Harrison Jr. follows dad's footsteps

By getting drafted into the NFL, Harrison Jr. is following the footsteps of his dad, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., who played 13 seasons in the league and hauled in passes from quarterback Peyton Manning on the Indianapolis Colts.

Harrison Sr., also a Philly native, played at Roman Catholic High School and Syracuse University before being drafted by the Colts 19th overall in the 1996 NFL draft.

In his NFL career, Harrison Sr. won a Super Bowl, earned three First-Team All-Pro honors and eight trips to the Pro Bowl. Overall, he recorded 14,580 receiving yards, 1,102 catches and 128 receiving touchdowns in his NFL career.

Now, he'll get to watch his son play football on Sundays.