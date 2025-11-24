Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba to undergo surgery on fractured ankle suffered in Eagles-Cowboys game, reports say

Philadelphia Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba is set to undergo surgery to repair a fractured ankle he suffered in Sunday's Week 12 loss vs. the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network reports that it will be determined during surgery whether the 2025 second-round pick will return later this season.

Mukuba was injured in the fourth quarter of the devastating loss to the Cowboys, as the Birds blew a 21-0 lead. He had three tackles before exiting the game.

Mukuba has played in all 11 of Philadelphia's games this season, including 10 starts. He had 46 total tackles and two interceptions, including one vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 that led to a Birds win.

Mukuba wasn't the only member of the secondary to get hurt in the loss to Dallas. Fellow starting safety Reed Blankenship left the game with a thigh injury, while cornerback Adoree' Jackson left with a concussion.

The injuries make Philadelphia especially thin at safety heading into Week 13 vs. the Chicago Bears on a short week, with the game being on Black Friday. The only other safety the Birds have on their 53-man roster is Sydney Brown, while safety Andre' Sam is on the practice squad.

The 24-21 loss to the Cowboys drops the Eagles to 8-3 on the season. They're no longer the No. 1 seed in the conference after the Los Angeles Rams (9-2) defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the Eagles don't control their own destiny moving forward.