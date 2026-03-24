Kevin McGonigle, MLB's No. 2-rated prospect, makes Detroit Tigers' opening day roster

Delco is going back to the major leagues.

Kevin McGonigle, who grew up in Aldan, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Bonner-Prendergast, made the Detroit Tigers' opening day roster, the team announced Tuesday.

"It's time," the Tigers wrote on social media.

McGonigle entered spring training as MLB's No. 2-rated prospect behind Pittsburgh Pirates 19-year-old shortstop Konnor Griffin. The Pirates reassigned Griffin to the minor leagues over the weekend.

The 21-year-old forced the Tigers' hand with a strong spring training. He hit .250/.423/.500 for a .923 OPS with two homers, 10 hits and eight runs.

McGonigle rose from low A to Double A last season and hit at every level. He finished with a .305 average and .991 OPS in 88 games across three levels. In 46 games at Double A Erie, he hit .254 with a .919 OPS, 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. He won the 2025 Midwest League Top MLB Prospect award.

He plays three infield positions, though primarily shortstop. He also has experience at second and third base. He started at third base in the Tigers' final spring training game.

Detroit drafted McGonigle with the 37th overall pick in 2023. The Phillies selected Aidan Miller at No. 27.

Miller, who missed spring training with a back injury, is Philadelphia's top prospect.

McGonigle grew up idolizing Phillies legend Chase Utley, who is going into the club's Wall of Fame in August.

"[Utley] just plays the game I want to play, the way I want to play it," McGonigle told CBS News Philadelphia after he was drafted in 2023. "And I just want to help my team win."

The Phillies' only meeting with the Tigers this season is a three-game series in Detroit on July 10-12 — so McGonigle's first game in Philadelphia will have to wait.

Notable players from Delaware County to play in MLB include Mickey Vernon (Marcus Hook), Danny Murtaugh (Chester), Jack Ogden and his brother Warren "Curly" Ogden (Ogden, now Upper Chichester), Mike Scioscia (Upper Darby) and Ben Davis (Chester).