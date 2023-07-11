Bonner-Prendie star Kevin McGonigle faces "tough decision" after being drafted by Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One local grad could be leaving Delaware County for the big leagues! Bonner-Prendergast standout Kevin McGonigle was selected with the 37th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers this past weekend in the 2023 MLB draft.

McGonigle, a shortstop and second baseman, was available when the Phillies were on the clock at 27th overall Sunday. But Philadelphia opted for J.W. Mitchell High School infielder Aidan Miller instead. Miller was rated as the 13th-best prospect by MLB.com.

Tracy McGonigle can't believe her son, Kevin, is about to take the next step in his baseball journey.

"It's surreal," she said. "It's hard to explain, really."

The reigning Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year was drafted in the Competitive Balance Round A of Sunday's MLB draft, but he's also committed to playing college baseball at the University of Auburn next year.

"It hasn't really hit me that it's so close," he said. "I've just been so focused on Auburn and getting there and just working hard to get a starting spot there. But it's going to be a tough decision for me."

His mom says she saw potential in her son at a very young age growing up in Delco.

"He was in diapers," Tracy McGonigle said. "People laugh when I say that. From the time he was little, he would have a wiffleball and a bat and he would beg anybody to pitch to him."

Like many in the Philadelphia area, McGonigle grew up rooting for the Phillies. His inspiration was none other than former second baseman Chase Utley.

"He just plays the game I want to play, the way I want to play it," McGonigle said. "And I just want to help my team win."

While the Bonner-Prendie grad looks up to "The Man," his high school teammates look up to him.

"When we start workouts in the fall and we've got eighth graders out there, ninth graders out there that he's never met before," Bonner-Prendie head coach Steve DeBarberie said, "and he kind of takes them right under his wings and shows them the ropes."

His fellow Friars will be watching to see where he goes next. As for his mom, she'll continue to be in his corner, no matter what.

"I'm going to have to build up some airline miles," she said. "I'll continue to be his number one fan and wherever he goes, I won't be far behind him whether he likes it or not. Just super proud, super proud."