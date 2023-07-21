Watch CBS News
Sports

Kevin McGonigle signs with Detroit Tigers, forgoes collegiate commitment

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bonner-Prendergast standout Kevin McGonigle drafted by Detroit Tigers
Bonner-Prendergast standout Kevin McGonigle drafted by Detroit Tigers 01:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kevin McGonigle has made his "tough decision." McGonigle on Friday signed with the Tigers, forgoing his collegiate commitment to Auburn University.

The Bonner-Prendergast graduate was drafted 37th overall in the 2023 MLB draft.

It’s OFFICIAL!! Congratulations Kevin McGonigle!!!

Posted by Bonner Live on Friday, July 21, 2023

The middle infielder grew up in Aldan, Delaware, County, and idolized Phillies legend Chase Utley. He told CBS News Philadelphia earlier this month Utley was the player who inspired him most.

"He just plays the game I want to play, the way I want to play it," McGonigle said. "And I just want to help my team win."

McGonigle won the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

Before Detroit drafted him in Competitive Balance Round A of the MLB Draft, he implied he wasn't sure which route he would go.

"It hasn't really hit me that it's so close," McGonigle said in early July. "I've just been so focused on Auburn and getting there and just working hard to get a starting spot there. But it's going to be a tough decision for me."

That decision has since been made.

McGonigle is turning pro.  

First published on July 21, 2023 / 2:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.