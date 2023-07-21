Kevin McGonigle signs with Detroit Tigers, forgoes collegiate commitment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kevin McGonigle has made his "tough decision." McGonigle on Friday signed with the Tigers, forgoing his collegiate commitment to Auburn University.

The Bonner-Prendergast graduate was drafted 37th overall in the 2023 MLB draft.

The middle infielder grew up in Aldan, Delaware, County, and idolized Phillies legend Chase Utley. He told CBS News Philadelphia earlier this month Utley was the player who inspired him most.

"He just plays the game I want to play, the way I want to play it," McGonigle said. "And I just want to help my team win."

McGonigle won the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

Before Detroit drafted him in Competitive Balance Round A of the MLB Draft, he implied he wasn't sure which route he would go.

"It hasn't really hit me that it's so close," McGonigle said in early July. "I've just been so focused on Auburn and getting there and just working hard to get a starting spot there. But it's going to be a tough decision for me."

That decision has since been made.

McGonigle is turning pro.