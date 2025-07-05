Warm, sunny end to July 4th weekend in Philadelphia region before rain returns this week

Comfortable start to Sunday in Philadelphia before humidity increases, temps rise

Comfortable start to Sunday in Philadelphia before humidity increases, temps rise

Comfortable start to Sunday in Philadelphia before humidity increases, temps rise

The nice stretch of weather for the Fourth of July holiday will continue for one more day as we wrap up the weekend.

Our Sunday will get off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Because of the plentiful sunshine, temperatures will quickly warm back to near 90 degrees with just a little more humidity starting to make its way in from the south.

A code orange air quality alert is in effect for the entire state of Delaware, plus Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties, New Jersey, on Sunday.

A code orange alert means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, small children and those with respiratory issues.

CBS News Philadelphia

The increase in humidity will be the beginning of the increasing moisture that will feed into the area out of the tropics, which will make for a bit of an unsettled week ahead.

So, consider this your official "Umbrella Alert" for next week. Each day will be humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and a chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Monday's rain differs from the rest of the week because it will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal.

CBS News Philadelphia

The storm is expected to make landfall in South Carolina early Sunday morning and travel northward, dumping 4-6 inches of rain while rapidly weakening to a remnant area of low pressure as it tracks north through North Carolina and Virginia.

A cold front sweeping eastward across the region will guide Chantal's remnants across Philadelphia on Monday. Scattered thunderstorms and showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and will bring the threat for heavy rainfall along with some gusty winds.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday through Friday, a series of disturbances will move across the region, bringing daily scattered showers and storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Sunny, more humid. High 90, Low 67.

Monday: Scattered storms. High 86, Low 75.

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 90, Low 74.

Wednesday: Isolated thunderstorm. High 90, Low 73.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 85, Low 72.

Friday: Scattered storms, High 84, Low 71.

Saturday: Stray thunderstorms. High 82, Low 71.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast