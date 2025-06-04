Air quality alert issued in Philadelphia, doctors urge high risk groups to limit outdoor activity

Doctors urge high risk groups to limit outdoor activity after a Code Orange was issued in Philly

A Code Orange alert is in effect in Philadelphia, meaning the air is potentially unhealthy for sensitive groups. Tuesday's warm muggy weather may seem like a normal day, but doctors say people with medical conditions, the elderly and young children should be extra careful outside.

"Not being able to catch your breath or control your breathing is a very scary experience," said Joy Ezekiel, a lung patient.

Ezekiel, who lives in South Jersey, has lung damage from long COVID. She says even a beautiful warm day can make it difficult to breathe.

"The days look beautiful. The sun is shining, but it feels like you're being suffocated," Ezekiel said.

She relies on a rescue inhaler to help her breathe on bad air days.

"Breathing hot humid air, especially humid air, it's like breathing water and it's much harder to move that air in and out of lungs even for healthy people," said Dr. Emilio Mazza of Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Mazza says people can get into trouble if they ignore breathing difficulties when there's an air alert.

"We do see a lot more patients coming in the emergency room," Mazza said.

He says the haze hanging over the Philadelphia region can be dangerous for people in high-risk groups.

Ozone from the heat mixing with pollution and elevated smoke from Canadian wildfires impacts the lungs.

"It triggers a whole response that causes inflammation that causes the airways to swell and with smaller airways it's harder to breathe," Mazza said.

He recommends sensitive groups to stay inside in air conditioning as much as possible. That means some may have to avoid the pretty sunsets until the air clears up so everyone can enjoy the scenery.

Doctors say people concerned about the air alert should avoid being outside in the late afternoon, when ozone levels tend to be more elevated.