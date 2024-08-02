Josh Shapiro responds to JD Vance's Barack Obama comparison, deflects VP speculation

CHEYNEY, Pa. (CBS) — Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to choose a running mate for November's election, but that didn't stop Republicans from taking shots at some of the top candidates.

Speaking on the "Full Send' Podcast Friday" Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, had this to say about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, who, you know, I've seen a couple of clips of him talking. He talks like Barack Obama," Vance said. "It's like if I really tried to do a bad impression of Barack Obama, that's what it would sound like.

Shapiro, in Delaware County Friday, was asked about Vance's comment.

"If he wants to sling insults in my direction, which I'm not even sure it's an insult, let him do it. Bring it on," Shapiro said. "I'm ready for whatever the hell JD Vance throws my direction."

The remark from the governor shows how he may be preparing for a fight with a Trump-Vance ticket this November.

Shapiro has been seen as a top contender to run alongside Harris since President Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed his VP. Harris will hold a campaign event with her yet-to-be-named running mate Tuesday evening at Temple University's Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.

For nearly two weeks, Shapiro has danced around questions as to whether he's seeking the job. Something he did again on Friday.

"She is obviously uniquely aware of the importance of picking someone who she can run with and win with and govern with," Shapiro said.

The governor confirmed that he has not spoken directly with Harris since the night Biden announced his withdrawal, but was vague or referred questions to the Harris campaign when asked about much else.

CBS News Philadelphia asked Shapiro if he would accept the job if it were offered to him.

"I'm not going to engage in these hypotheticals," Shapiro said. "The vice president's going to make the decision she wants to make."

Shapiro was at Cheyney University, the nation's oldest HBCU, to tout higher education funding as part of the recently passed state budget. But even others in attendance couldn't resist commenting on the rumors.

"Governor, thank you for being here," Republican State Rep. Craig Williams said. "I know you have a little bit on your plate right now."

"I'm sure he might be available. You might ask now, because things could change," said Democratic State Sen. Vincent Hughes when talking about a possible commencement speech at the HBCU.

"We also have our governor, and hopefully future VP," Democratic State Sen. John Kane said.

Shapiro's resume likely stands out to the Harris campaign. He's a relatively popular governor who has worked with a divided legislature in one of the country's most important battleground states.

Pennsylvania Democrats have lined up to endorse Shapiro, and even Republican Congressman Dan Meuser sees the appeal.

"It's probably a smart pick from their point of view, and it will certainly help some because he is popular," Meuser said Wednesday ahead of Trump's rally in Harrisburg.

Even so, Meuser went on to question Shapiro's policy fit with Harris. He attacked the vice president for his stances on energy, immigration and the economy.

"I don't know him to be that radical," Meuser said. "So we'll see how he handles that if he is the vice presidential nominee."

But Shapiro hasn't indicated any issues with the vice president. He was an early endorser of Harris once President Biden left the race, and has made multiple campaign stops for her across the state.

"I know she will make this decision as she makes every decision, in the best interest of the American people," Shapiro said.