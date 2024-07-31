Donald Trump back in Pennsylvania tonight for first time since Butler rally shooting

Arsenal-Liverpool match, Phillies game could disrupt traffic at Sports Complex | Digital Brief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Pennsylvania tonight for the first time since an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler Township earlier this month.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg at 6 p.m., hours after he launched a racially insensitive attack against presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Chicago.

There is a large law enforcement presence outside the arena, with the Secret Service, Pennsylvania State Police, Capital Police and TSA on the scene. The increased presence comes as the Secret Service comes under scrutiny following the July 13 shooting.

Wednesday afternoon, long lines formed outside the New Holland Arena to see the former president a couple of hours before the rally.

Tonight's rally will be Trump's first in Pennsylvania since a shooting at his July 13 rally on the Butler Farm Show grounds.

The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed one rally attendee and injured two others when he opened fire from a roof near the rally. A bullet also grazed Trump's ear.

Last week, the Republican presidential nominee said he would continue to hold outdoor rallies with increased Secret Service protection.

In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies by a New York jury in his "hush money" trial.

Earlier this month, Trump's attorneys said they were seeking to get his conviction tossed and indictment dismissed after a recent Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.