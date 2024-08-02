Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign at Temple's Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to appear at a campaign event Tuesday evening at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia, Temple University said Friday.

The rally at the arena on Temple University's campus will be her first formal appearance with her running mate. The announcement of who that running mate will be is expected by Monday. The vice president passed the threshold Friday needed to become the Democratic presidential nominee in a DNC roll call vote.

In an announcement posted online, Temple President Richard M. Englert said, "The presence of any speaker on campus is not an endorsement from Temple University, just as the views expressed by any speaker do not necessarily reflect those of the university's administration, faculty, staff, or students."

Former President Donald Trump had a rally at the same arena earlier this summer. The center is on Temple's campus but is operated by a third party.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state for both candidates. John Kennedy, a political science professor at West Chester University, called it "the tipping point state in this election."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is reported to be in the running for the vice president role, along with Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Earlier this week, Shapiro declined to say if he wants to be on the ticket with Harris, but he has campaigned for her. Amid the speculation, Shapiro canceled a fundraising trip to the Hamptons scheduled for this weekend.