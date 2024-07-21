Could Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro be a candidate for vice president after Biden dropped out?

Political strategists on Biden decision GOP, Democratic strategists on potential Harris-Trump matchup, Biden decision to drop out 04:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With President Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, could Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro be a candidate for vice president on the Democratic ticket?

On Saturday, Shapiro made it clear that he wasn't getting into "hypotheticals" of jumping into the race, but things have changed. Now, with Biden officially out of the race, Shapiro is among several Democrats across the country who could join Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket if she wins the Democratic nomination.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland are among some of the officials suggested by CBS News on who could join the Democratic party's presidential ticket ahead of the general election on Nov. 5.

Hours after Mr. Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday, Shapiro endorsed Harris for president, saying in part: "I've known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades – we've both been prosecutors, we've both stood up for the rule of law, we've both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President."

Shapiro, an Abington native, beat Republican Doug Mastriano in 2022 to win the election for Pennsylvania governor. Before that, Shapiro served as Commonwealth's Attorney General under former Gov. Tom Wolf's administration from 2017-2023. He was also the Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners from 2012-16, a member of the board and a state Rep. in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro hasn't officially said he has any interest in joining the race as a Vice Presidential candidate following Mr. Biden dropping out of the race.

After I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia, Shapiro was put in the national spotlight. Under Shapiro's administration, the highway was reopened 12 days after with a temporary roadway and the whole thing was live-streamed.

When asked about making a run to the White House in 2028 in a sit-down interview with CBS News Philadelphia in May, Shapiro said: "No. Listen, man, I'm governor, and I'm proud to be governor. God willing, I'm going to be governor for a long time, as long as the good people of Pennsylvania will continue to have me. I've got a lot of work to do here, and I'm focused on doing that work."

A New York Times poll in May said Shapiro was popular with a third of former President Donald Trump supporters in Pennsylvania — one of the most important battleground states in this year's election.

Senior members of the Democratic National Committee are holding an emergency meeting Sunday night as the clock ticks to Democratic National Convention in August to decide who will represent the party on the 2024 election against Trump and JD Vance.