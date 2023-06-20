Shapiro to give update on I-95 construction after Philadelphia collapse

Gov. Shapiro to provide update on progress to rebuild I-95 after collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've already heard the timeline for reopening I-95 is "within two weeks." Crews have been working around the clock after an overpass of the highway collapsed in Philadelphia early on the morning of June 11, 2023.

Now, we're getting another update. Officials including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will speak at the repair site Tuesday afternoon.

I-95 construction as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Workers are filling the gap at the collapse site with a rock-like material made from recycled glass. CBS News Philadelphia

After demolishing the remaining lanes, workers began filling the gap from the ground up with a bed of lightweight but sturdy, rock-like material made from recycled bottles and jars. Once that three-lane roadbed is built up to meet the existing roadway, workers will pave and add line striping.

Detours around the collapse had serious impacts on shipping and trucking as well as commuters and the neighborhood businesses.

After just a few days, authorities announced plans for a temporary roadway and a 24/7 livestream to watch workers repair I-95.

How to watch Gov. Shapiro's I-95 collapse update

: Philadelphia officials provide information on the police department's summer operational plans and recent crime data. When : Tuesday, June 20

: Tuesday, June 20 Time : 3 p.m.

3 p.m.