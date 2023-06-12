Gov. Shapiro signs disaster declaration for Philadelphia after I-95 collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday signed a disaster declaration for Philadelphia after a vehicle fire led to a bridge collapse on Interstate 95. The fire and collapse happened near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

Shapiro's declaration will free up federal funding and make the reconstruction of I-95 a priority.

"To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning, I issued a disaster declaration," Shapiro said, "allowing the commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process."

Shapiro says his administration is "all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible."

The declaration frees up $7 million in state funds to repair I-95 and authorizes state police, the Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to use any resources necessary.

It also waives bidding and contracting procedures and other formalities dictated by law, the governor said.

The declaration will be in place for 21 days but can be extended by the state legislature.