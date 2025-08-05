Jose Alvarado apologizes to Phillies, fans as he nears return from 80-game PED suspension

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

José Alvarado apologized to the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans Tuesday as the hard-throwing lefty reliever is nearing his return from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

In an Instagram post, Alvarado wrote he never intended to take a prohibited substance and is "fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong."

"I made a mistake and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB," Alvarado wrote. "Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win."

Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on May 18 after he tested positive for exogenous testosterone, a banned substance.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took in the offseason. Alvarado accepted the suspension.

"It's not something he did knowingly," Dombrowski said in May. "I believe that, the way he talked to me."

The suspension makes Alvarado ineligible for the postseason. He's eligible to return to the Phillies on Aug. 19, when the club hosts the Seattle Mariners. MLB rules allow him to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before his return. He returned to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday for the first time since his suspension.

"There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake," he wrote Tuesday on social media.

José Alvarado of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates the win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Heather Barry/Getty Images

The bullpen Alvarado returns to isn't the one he last pitched in when he was the Phils' best high-leverage reliever. At the time of his suspension, the 30-year-old had a 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 20 innings. His sinker averaged 99.3 mph in 20 games, up from 97.8 mph last season.

The Phillies acquired Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins before last week's MLB trade deadline, meaning the club now has a set closer. When Alvarado returns, he'll join a remodeled Phillies bullpen with Duran as the closer and veteran David Robertson in the mix. Robertson signed with the team last month and is eligible to return Tuesday, but will need more time in Triple-A.

Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm are now the Phillies' primary setup relievers.

"What it does is it moves everybody up an inning, that's all," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday. "You still have Kerkering and Strahm as your two main setup guys and then you have a combination of [Max] Lazar and [Tanner] Banks and [Jordan] Romano and those guys in front of them. It just makes the bullpen a little lengthier. It gives us more depth."

No one knows what to expect from Alvarado when he returns, but if he's close to his old self, the Phils will have another high-leverage arm they can use down the stretch. The Phils are seeking to make their fourth straight postseason appearance and are currently 1 1/2 games ahead of the New York Mets in the NL East race.

"It's been a long 80 days without him. Not only is he talented, but he brings so much energy to the field and the clubhouse. It's just really good to have him around," Thomson said. "I think he helps, but I think they've done pretty well without him, to tell you the truth. We've won a lot of games without him, but he's certainly going to bring more energy and he's going to bring another really, really good arm."

Here's Alvarado's full statement posted Tuesday:

"May 18th was a very difficult day for me. That day, MLB announced the positive result of a doping test conducted in March 2025. "I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincere apologies. "I made a mistake and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB. "Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win. "Once again, I offer my deepest apologies to the Phillies organization, my teammates, my family, my country Venezuela, the City of Philadelphia and the fans who have always supported me, especially the children and young people. "There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake. "I thank God for giving me the strength to overcome this situation. I am glad to be back and ready to support the team."