Phillies' bullpen buzzes with excitement as Jhoan Duran arrives in Philadelphia: "The guy's gross"

The excitement was buzzing around the Phillies' bullpen with the acquisition of Jhoan Duran. The maligned unit couldn't wait to see the newest closer arrive.

Rocking an all black dress shirt and slacks, Duran quickly proceeded to get to work in the Phillies' bullpen Friday. With the graphics displaying on the video board and his name attached to fire, it was impossible not to notice Duran's presence.

"You know, the guy's gross," Orion Kerkering said with a huge smile. "He's been doing it for years. We're going to roll with it."

The Phillies' bullpen has shared the brunt of criticism this season, ranking 24th in the majors in ERA (4.48) and batting average against (.251). They finished 18th in ERA in July (4.25) and 14th in batting average against (.232). While the numbers were better, a move had to be made in the ninth inning — the Phillies were 21st in batting average against in the ninth inning (.241) and 23rd in ERA (4.52).

"He's such an elite guy," Kerkering said. "How he is, how he established himself. Just seeing someone like him, being able to learn from him — another guy in this group — I think it's going to help."

With Duran part of the picture, Kerkering and Matt Strahm are firmly established in set-up roles in the seventh and eighth inning, depending on the matchup. The Phillies' bullpen picture becomes clearer once the game enters the seventh, with Strahm and Kerkering knowing where they fit in the equation.

"It's just more of a set rotation now, where it's more seventh or eighth inning," Kerkering said. "Just got to be ready for those killer innings and getting ready for Duran back there."

Duran is also excited to anchor a group that has talented pitchers who have pitched better than the stats indicate. Strahm didn't allow a single earned run in July, and Kerkering has a 1.59 ERA since May 1.

The backend of the bullpen with Strahm, Kerkering and Duran makes the Phillies tough to beat at the end of games. There's a reason why Duran is excited to be in Philadelphia.

"I feel so excited right now, I don't know if I can speak," Duran said. "I feel great. It's an honor to be part of this team. I see my dream came true. I feel really, really good to be here. I know here I have a chance to win a World Series."

Still a young pitcher himself, Kerkering can't wait to pick Duran's brain. Another reason this group is excited that Duran is in a Phillies uniform. Both Duran and Kerkering are set to anchor this bullpen for the next several years.

"Just his mentality, what goes on (in his head)," Kerkering said on learning from Duran. "What he has experienced in his big league career. We're gonna enjoy the ride."