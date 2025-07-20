Philadelphia Phillies, reliever David Robertson reach agreement on deal, reports say

The Philadelphia Phillies and right-handed reliever David Robertson have agreed on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The Athletic reports the Phillies will pay Robertson about $5.5 million on a pro-rated, one-year, $16 million contract. The deal will cost the Phillies approximately $12 million, including the 110% tax they have to pay on every dollar for being over the fourth luxury-tax threshold, according to The Athletic.

This will be Robertson's third time playing for the Phillies in his 16-year career. He signed a two-year deal with the Phillies before the 2019 season, but only played in seven games. He suffered an elbow injury that later required Tommy John surgery.

Robertson was also with the Phillies in the 2022 season, when the team made a run to the World Series and lost against the Houston Astros.

Robertson, 40, has yet to pitch in a game in the 2025 season. He last pitched in a game in the 2024 season in September with the Texas Rangers. Last season, Robertson had a 3.00 ERA in 68 games and had two saves.

The Phillies have desperately needed help in the bullpen, and they will likely make more moves to upgrade their pitching before the trade deadline on July 31.

Philadelphia entered Sunday ranked 23rd in baseball in bullpen ERA.

Earlier in the season, the Phillies lost key reliever José Alvarado when he was suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.