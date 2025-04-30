Eagles exercise DT Jordan Davis' 5th-year option, source confirms

Philadelphia Eagles honored at White House for Super Bowl win; Trump says NFL should keep tush push

The Philadelphia Eagles are exercising defensive tackle Jordan Davis' fifth-year option, a league source confirmed Wednesday, locking the 2022 first-round pick into a guaranteed $12.8 million for the 2026 season.

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz was first to report the news.

Davis, 25, has started every regular-season game for the Birds over the last two seasons, but his raw numbers suggest there's more to be desired from the 6-foot-6, 336-pound nose tackle.

Last season, Davis played 37% of the Eagles' snaps in a rotation with Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker. Jalen Carter was in a league of his own, playing 79% of the team's snaps. Davis had just 10 pressures, one sack and a 5.4% pressure rate. In the playoffs, though, Davis did make a bigger impact in the pass rush.

In the Eagles' dominant win over Washington in the NFC championship game, Davis had a QB hit and a pass deflection. He combined to tackle Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels just past the line of scrimmage, which took away a sack.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Then, as the Eagles clobbered the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Davis sacked Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

"I'll tell you what. He's not even remotely close to being a finished product," Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt said before Super Bowl LIX. "He went from a world where all he was asked to do in college was play lateral and eat up combination blocks and let linebackers go make tackles. He already does that really, really well."

"So what I'm asking him to do is splitting those combinations. When the linebackers get downhill and the double team comes off, you need to make these plays. He's getting better at that. I want him to understand that when he's in the game, he can rush the passer, too. With all these physical traits, you can rush the passer. Now, let's build your rush and see that come to life."

Williams left for the New England Patriots in free agency, opening up what could be a larger role for Davis for the Eagles in 2026. The Eagles selected Ty Robinson out of Nebraska in the 2025 NFL draft. Robinson figures to have an opportunity to carve out of role in his rookie season.

But barring any post-draft free-agent signings, the DTs on the Eagles' roster are Carter, Davis, Ojomo, Booker, Robinson, Byron Young and Gabe Hall.

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise fifth-year options is May 1.