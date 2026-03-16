Phillies OF Johan Rojas suspended 80 games after losing appeal for failed PED test

Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas was suspended for 80 games after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, MLB announced Monday.

A grievance filed by the players' association appealing the discipline was denied by independent arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman.

Barring rainouts, Rojas would be eligible to play for the Phillies on June 25. He would lose $395,305 in salary from his contract, which pays at a rate of $803,500 while in the major leagues and $321,826 while in the minors. If there are no postponements, the suspension would be over 92 days of the 187-day season. He is ineligible to play in the 2026 postseason.

"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Johan's violation," the Phillies said in a statement posted on social media.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Boldenone is "an anabolic steroid developed for veterinary use, mostly for treatment of horses. It is not indicated for use in humans in the US and is only available through veterinary clinics."

Rojas hit .224 with one homer, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Phillies last season. He was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 1 and didn't play for Philadelphia during the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old was 3 for 15 with one RBI for the Phillies during spring training this year.

He has a .252 career average with six homers, 73 RBIs and 51 stolen bases over 250 games.

Rojas was slated to play for the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic roster but was dropped ahead of the tournament.

He is the third Phillies player to fail a PED test over the past year and the sixth player disciplined this year for a drug violation, the third under the major league agreement.

Phillies relief pitcher José Alvarado was suspended 80 games last May for testing positive for exogenous testosterone. The team said it was from a weight loss drug he took.

Free agent Max Kepler was suspended for 80 games in January for testing positive for Epitrenbolone. Kepler, who played last season with the Phillies, became the first player to be suspended by MLB for the substance since public announcements of the penalty details began in 2005.

Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire season on March 3 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites. The failed test was Profar's second offense under the drug rules.