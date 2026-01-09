MLB suspends free agent OF Max Kepler 80 games for failed PED test

Free agent outfielder Max Kepler, most recently with the Phillies, was suspended for 80 games on Friday following a positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.

Kepler tested positive for Epitrenbolone, a substance that led to a suspension in 2018 for boxer Manuel Charr.

An 11-year major league veteran, Kepler spent last season with the Phillies. He hit .216/.300/.391 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI and a 0.1 bWAR in 127 games in Philadelphia. He played his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

Last season, Phillies reliever José Alvarado was suspended 80 games for testing positive for PEDs. Alvarado tested positive for exogenous testosterone, and the team said it was from a weight loss drug he took.