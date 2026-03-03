Braves Jurickson Profar facing 162-game suspension for 2nd PED violation, reports say

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, sources have told ESPN's Jeff Passen.

According to the report, Profar will forfeit his $15 million salary and will be ineligible for the postseason as well as the World Baseball Classic, where he was set to play for the Netherlands.

Last year, Major League Baseball suspended Profar for 80 games without pay after officials say he tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) in violation of the league's joint drug prevention and treatment program.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hCG is a hormone that helps in the production of testosterone.

At the time of that suspension, Profar called it the "most difficult day of my baseball career" and said he would never knowingly cheat.

"This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game," he said in a statement. "There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite. I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates and the fans."

Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves leaves the field during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Aug. 9, 2025 in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Passen reports that Profar is the sixth player to receive this serious a game ban since the MLB increased the penalty for players who test positive twice more than a decade ago.

Last year, Profar agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with the Atlanta Braves after time with the San Diego Padres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.