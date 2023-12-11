President Biden announces grant to allow 3 Philadelphia fire companies to reopen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - President Joe Biden is in Philadelphia on Monday to announce a federal grant for the city's fire department. The White House said the $22.6 million grant will be used to help reopen three fire companies in Philadelphia.

According to the White House, the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant will help fund firefighters' salaries and benefits and allow fire companies Engine 6 in Fishtown, Ladder 1 in Fairmount and Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia to reopen.

Biden will be at Ladder 1 on Monday afternoon to make the announcement.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said reopening the companies will increase the fire department's overall capacity to provide dedicated service across the city.

The president will also attend a campaign reception in the city Monday, the White House said.

Biden has made multiple stops in Philadelphia in 2023, with Monday's being his ninth. He was last in Philadelphia in October to promote the creation of clean hydrogen hubs to fight climate change.