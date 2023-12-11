Watch CBS News
Local News

President Biden announces grant to allow 3 Philadelphia fire companies to reopen

By Tom Dougherty, Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - President Joe Biden is in Philadelphia on Monday to announce a federal grant for the city's fire department. The White House said the $22.6 million grant will be used to help reopen three fire companies in Philadelphia.

According to the White House, the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant will help fund firefighters' salaries and benefits and allow fire companies Engine 6 in Fishtown, Ladder 1 in Fairmount and Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia to reopen.

Biden will be at Ladder 1 on Monday afternoon to make the announcement.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said reopening the companies will increase the fire department's overall capacity to provide dedicated service across the city.

The president will also attend a campaign reception in the city Monday, the White House said.

Biden has made multiple stops in Philadelphia in 2023, with Monday's being his ninth. He was last in Philadelphia in October to promote the creation of clean hydrogen hubs to fight climate change.

Tom Dougherty
headshot.jpg

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 12:29 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.