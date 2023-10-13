President Biden to promote creation of clean hydrogen hubs in Philadelphia visit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia to promote seven regional clean hydrogen hubs as part of his administration's efforts to combat climate change. The hubs will receive $7 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.

Biden's visit to the city Friday is part of his Investing in America Tour. He's expected to arrive Friday afternoon, and the visit is part of the third installment of his tour across the nation.

The president will be speaking with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Biden and Granholm will announce seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that they claim will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.

The White House said clean hydrogen helps the U.S. reduce emissions while creating jobs and building healthier communities.

"As a clean fuel, hydrogen complements the role played by other clean energy sources, like wind and solar, to help the U.S. reduce emissions in energy-intensive sectors of the economy: steel and cement production, heavy-duty transportation, and shipping,'' the White House said in a statement.

The infrastructure law Biden signed in 2021 included billions of dollars to develop so-called clean hydrogen, a technology that industry and clean-energy advocates have long pushed as a way to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions produced by fossil fuels.

The Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub will be in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The other hubs include the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub -- which includes Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio -- California Hydrogen Hub, Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub, Heartland Hydrogen Hub, Midwest Hydrogen Hub and Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub.

The White House said it anticipates it will create nearly 40,000 jobs.

Some environmentalists call hydrogen a false solution because it frequently relies on natural gas or other fossil fuels as feedstocks.

Energy companies say fossil fuels can serve as feedstocks if the projects capture the carbon dioxide produced and keep it out of the atmosphere, a technology that has yet to be produced at commercial scale.

Biden's visit to Philadelphia on Friday will be his eighth this year and has made the city a regular stop for both official and campaign events, and partners in the proposed Philly-area hub have labor unions that are key Biden supporters.

The president was last in the city on Labor Day, where he celebrated unions and job creation under his administration at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 office off Columbus Boulevard.

The president is running for reelection in the Democratic primary.