Biden to announce $22.4M grant for Philadelphia Fire Department Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During his visit to Philadelphia Monday, President Joe Biden will announce that the city's fire department is receiving a $22.4 million grant, the White House Press Office said Sunday.

The SAFER grant will fund firefighters' salary and benefits and allow the Philadelphia Fire Department to reopen three fire companies:Engine 6 in Fishtown, Ladder 1 in Fairmount, and Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia. The announcement is at 12:30 p.m.

The SAFER grants were "created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, 'front line' firefighters available in their communities," according to FEMA.

Later in the day, Biden will attend a campaign reception in Philadelphia, according to the White House Press Office.

Biden made multiple stops in Philadelphia in 2023, including in October to promote the creation of clean hydrogen hubs to fight climate change.

The president will fly in and out of Philadelphia International Airport.