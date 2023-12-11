Watch CBS News
Local News

Biden to announce $22.4M grant for Philadelphia Fire Department Monday

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

President Biden visiting Philadelphia to announce $22 million grant for fire department
President Biden visiting Philadelphia to announce $22 million grant for fire department 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During his visit to Philadelphia Monday, President Joe Biden will announce that the city's fire department is receiving a $22.4 million grant, the White House Press Office said Sunday. 

The SAFER grant will fund firefighters' salary and benefits and allow the Philadelphia Fire Department to reopen three fire companies:Engine 6 in Fishtown, Ladder 1 in Fairmount, and Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia. The announcement is at 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Biden, in the season of giving, is poised to raise big campaign money this month

The SAFER grants were "created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, 'front line' firefighters available in their communities," according to FEMA.

Later in the day, Biden will attend a campaign reception in Philadelphia, according to the White House Press Office.

Biden made multiple stops in Philadelphia in 2023, including in October to promote the creation of clean hydrogen hubs to fight climate change.

RELATED: New poll suggests President Biden may have Pennsylvania problem for 2024

The president will fly in and out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 12:45 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.