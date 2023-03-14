Attorney files lawsuit against PHA for fatal Fairmount fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lawsuit was filed against the Philadelphia Housing Authority for the families and estates of five people who died in a Fairmount rowhouse fire last January.

The lawsuit filed by Kline & Specter claims the housing authority knew the four-bedroom apartment was overcrowded with 14 people and was a safety hazard.

"This terrible tragedy resulting in precious loss of life could and should have been avoided. After a lengthy ATF investigation, ATF report, and our own independent investigation, we are now prepared to move forward, seeking not only compensation, but accountability," Tom Kline, of Kline & Specter, PC, said in a release.

Kline represents the five victims who were among 12 people who perished in the building owned by PHA.

The lawsuit also alleges PHA was responsible for ensuring the unit complied with fire codes and regulations.

Nine of the 12 people who died were children.