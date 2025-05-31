Phillies manager Rob Thomson gets ejected as Hoskins leads Brewers to 17-7 win

Rhys Hoskins hit two three-run homers against his former team, Jackson Chourio homered among his four hits and drove in five runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 17-7 on Saturday.

Hoskins had his 12th career multi-homer game, and first since 2022 when he was on the Phillies.

Chourio had a three-run homer and a two-run single, and Christian Yelich also added four hits as Milwaukee finished with 23 hits.

Chad Patrick (3-4) allowed two runs and five hits over six innings as the Brewers won their sixth consecutive game.

Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo (5-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing 12 earned runs and 12 hits, including both homers by Hoskins. He is just the 12th pitcher in MLB history to allow 12 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings or fewer and the first since Jordan Yamamoto of the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Alec Bohm hit a solo homer, Brandon Marsh had a two-run shot and Kyle Schwarber had three hits, including an RBI double, to provide much of the offense for Philadelphia, which has lost three straight.

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected from the game in the fourth inning for arguing a balk call by third base umpire Derek Thomas. Thomson was eventually ejected by second base umpire Dan Iassogna following a lengthy debate.

Hoskins' first homer came on a 2-1 fastball by Luzardo and gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead in the first inning after just 13 pitches.

In his first 11 starts for Philadelphia, Luzardo had not allowed more than three runs in a game. He allowed four runs in the first four batters he faced against the Brewers.

Brewers LHP Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.65 ERA) will start against Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (4-0, 2.97) in the series finale on Sunday.