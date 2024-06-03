Rhys Hoskins expecting emotional first at-bat in return to Citizens Bank Park with Milwaukee Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rhys Hoskins has had plenty of emotional at-bats at Citizens Bank Park during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies.

There's the infamous bat-spike home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves in the first home playoff baseball game at Citizens Bank Park in over a decade, along with other bombs Hoskins hit during that 2022 postseason run to World Series.

Hoskins will have another emotional at-bat on Monday night in South Philly as he makes his return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time with the Milwaukee Brewers, who he signed with during the offseason.

"I'm kind of a crier," Hoskins said. "I'll probably cry at some point today, but I think that tells you all you need to know about the energy and emotion that I've been able to grab from this place for the past decade. It's going to be memorable for sure. Hopefully, they don't have to stop the game because I'm crying too much."

Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates by spiking his bat after hitting a three-run home run against Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves /np/ during the third inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hoskins spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Phillies -- he sat out the entire 2023 season after he tore his ACL in spring training.

Hoskins was recently dealing with a right hamstring strain that landed him on the injured list on May 14, but he was activated three days ahead of his return to his former home.

Through 40 games with the Brewers, Hoskins has hit nine home runs, recorded 27 RBIs and scored 17 runs. He's hitting .242/.353/.491 with a 843 OPS.

Hoskins said he's been in Citizens Bank Park plenty of times as a Phillie when former players return. He knows it'll be loud and he's "hopeful" a good reception will happen but said he wasn't expecting anything once he's introduced as a member of the Brewers.

Hoskins said it was weird heading to the visitor's clubhouse after spending the first part of his career at the home clubhouse, but once the first pitch comes it'll be like another game.

"I'm just excited, man," Hoskins said. "It's obviously been a long time since I played here, but just to see what this place has turned into over the last couple of years. Obviously, these guys are playing really, really good baseball, so just a chance for us to see where we are competition-wise. But yeah, man, I'm excited for my teammates to see what this place is like playing in this type of atmosphere. But I think more than anything, just excited to see the people I built relationships with over the past five or six years."

Outside of the Phillies players and workers Hoskins built relationships with, he said he's already stopped by some spots he used to frequent when he played in Philly. He said he had a great meal at Palizzi Social Club in South Philly, stopped by his old coffee shop and heard from some fans who wished him well.

"Just like, 'Hey, good luck tomorrow, but not too much luck,'" Hoskins said one fan told him. "Of course, right? They have to see their team win, so it really just brought me right back."

Even though he loved his time in Philly and doesn't have any ill will toward the Phillies, Hoskins said he's moving on from that chapter of his career and that'll continue Monday night when he faces his former teammate Zack Wheeler.

"I hope stinks tonight," Hoskins said.