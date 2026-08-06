Sixers introduce Jaylen Brown in 1st press conference since blockbuster trade with Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers introduced Jaylen Brown in a press conference Thursday at a recreation center in Southwest Philly.

Brown discussed Philly fans, his relationship with his new teammates and more. Watch his full remarks below.

How to watch Jaylen Brown's introductory press conference

Brown's introductory press conference can be viewed in the YouTube player below.

What to know about Sixers trading for Jaylen Brown

The Sixers landed Brown in a blockbuster deal that sent Paul George and four draft picks, including two first-rounders, to the Boston Celtics.

Brown, who will turn 30 years old in October, was named NBA Finals MVP in 2024 when the Celtics won the title over the Dallas Mavericks.

Brown is a five-time All-Star and earned All-NBA Second Team honors twice in his career, including last season.

In the 2025-26 season, Brown averaged a career-high 28.7 points for the Celtics with fellow star wing Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of the year with an Achilles injury. Brown helped lead the Celtics to a 56-win season and finished sixth in MVP voting. He also averaged 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists and shot about 35% on 3-pointers.

Brown and the Celtics were knocked out of the playoffs last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Sixers in the first round.

After he was traded to Philadelphia, Brown said he felt disrespected by the Celtics.

"Boston, they packed me up," Brown said.

How Jaylen Brown helped Sixers land LeBron James

When the Sixers landed Brown, it "changed everything" in their pursuit of LeBron James, who signed a two-year deal with the team in July in his "final decision."

James picked the Sixers over teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves because he believes Philadelphia has the best chance at winning a championship.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James wrote on X when he announced he was signing with the Sixers.

James and Brown were the top two moves made by new Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey in the offseason. Gansey also made several others that rebuilt Philadelphia's roster weeks into the job.

Gansey, who replaced Daryl Morey in May, began free agency by signing former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade and ex-New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti.

After landing Brown, the Sixers added scoring to their bench by inking veteran scoring guard Anfernee Simons to a two-year contract.

Once the team signed James, the Sixers added one of his former teammates, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, on a one-year deal. The move became official Wednesday. Caldwell-Pope won a championship with James on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 bubble.

Before free agency, Gansey and the Sixers selected University of Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. with the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.