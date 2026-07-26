Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set to join Sixers, reunite with LeBron James after buyout with Grizzlies, report says

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers and reunite with LeBron James after agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported Saturday.

Caldwell-Pope, 33, is a two-time NBA champion, including one that came alongside James in the 2020 NBA Bubble with the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN reports the contract will be a one-year, $3.9 million deal. Caldwell-Pope won a second ring with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Caldwell-Pope, another Klutch client like James, was seen on the golf course with his friends on social media after the move to join the Sixers was reported.

Caldwell-Pope, a career 36.5% 3-point shooter, has had a couple of down years, but provides the Sixers with more depth off the bench.

In the 2025-26 season with the Grizzlies, Caldwell-Pope averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and shot 31% on 3-pointers in 51 games. In the previous season with the Orlando Magic, Caldwell-Pope shot 34% on 3-pointers and averaged 8.7 points in 77 games.

But from 2019-2024, Caldwell-Pope shot at least 38% on 3-pointers every season. He's set to have plenty of open looks on a Sixers team that includes James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown VJ Edgecombe and more.

New Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey turned around the Sixers in a flurry of moves after taking the job in May.

The biggest moves include signing James and trading for Brown, but Gansey has also drafted Labaron Philon Jr., signed Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, Ariel Hukporti and more.