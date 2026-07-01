The Sixers have traded for Jaylen Brown. Here's what's next.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics Wednesday and acquired Jaylen Brown in exchange for Paul George and four draft picks, league sources said.

ESPN reports the Sixers sent two first-round picks and two second-round picks, along with George, to Boston in the deal to acquire Brown.

Here's what to know about Brown and what's next for the Sixers.

Who is Jaylen Brown?

Brown, who will turn 30 years old in October, was named NBA Finals MVP in 2024 when the Celtics won the title over the Dallas Mavericks.

Brown is a five-time All-Star and earned All-NBA Second Team honors twice in his career, including last season.

In the 2025-26 season, Brown averaged a career-high 28.7 points for the Celtics with fellow star wing Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of the year because of an Achilles injury. Brown helped lead the Celtics to a 56-win season and finished sixth in MVP voting. He also averaged 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists and shot about 35% on 3-pointers.

Brown and the Celtics were knocked out of the playoffs last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Sixers in the first round.

After the exit, Brown was fined by the NBA for criticizing the refs on his Twitch stream. He also said former NBA MVP and Sixers star Joel Embiid needed to be "investigated" because of his flopping.

ESPN reports that Brown didn't request a trade from Boston, but the team had shopped him around the league in recent weeks.

Brown's future in Boston came into question when the Celtics reportedly attempted to deal him to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics embrace after the 76ers defeated the Celtics 109-100 in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 2, 2026, in Boston. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

After Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat, Brown said on his Twitch stream: "To all the people that's doubted me, that want me to do this, or want me, you're turning me into a monster."

Brown was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft out of the University of California, Berkeley, which was two selections after the Sixers picked Ben Simmons No. 1 overall.

Jaylen Brown's contract

Brown is entering year three of a five-year, $285 million contract that he initially signed with the Celtics, according to Spotrac. He has a $57 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season.

Brown is under control through the 2028-29 season.

For comparison, George was heading into year three of a four-year, $211 million deal, according to Spotrac. He will have a $54 million cap hit in the 2026-27 season.

Draft picks Sixers sent Boston in Jaylen Brown trade

Along with George, here's what the draft capital the Sixers sent Boston, according to ESPN:

A 2028 first-round pick that could convert from a first to a pick swap that is more favorable to Boston

A 2031 first-round unprotected Sixers pick

A 2028 second-round pick that is most favorable of the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks

A 2030 second-rounder that is the most favorable of the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns

A look at the Sixers' roster after acquiring Jaylen Brown

New Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey made a huge splash by adding Brown to a Sixers core that includes Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The four players are all currently under contract through at least the 2028-29 season, which is when Brown and Embiid could become unrestricted free agents.

Philadelphia's starting lineup will likely be Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown, Dean Wade and Embiid. The Sixers reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $39 million deal Tuesday night with Wade, the former Cleveland Cavaliers forward.

Earlier Wednesday, the Sixers added depth to their frontcourt and agreed to terms with former New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti on a one-year, $3.4 million contract, according to The Associated Press.

Philadelphia's roster also includes rookie Labaron Philon, Dominick Barlow, Justin Edwards, Adem Bona, Jabari Walker, Dalen Terry and Johni Broome.

Mike Gansey, the Philadelphia 76ers' president of basketball operations, speaks during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's training facility, Monday, June 8, 2026, in Camden, N.J. Matt Rourke/AP

What's next for the Sixers after Jaylen Brown trade?

The Sixers acquired Brown in a deal on the same day Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes headed elsewhere in free agency.

Oubre reportedly went to the Indiana Pacers, while Grimes agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Oubre and Grimes both leaving Philadelphia, the Sixers could likely use some more depth behind Maxey and Edgecombe in the backcourt.

Philon, who averaged 22.0 points at the University of Alabama last season, will provide a scoring boost off the bench, but the team still lacks depth.

Gansey will likely look to address the backcourt and wing positions in his next moves as NBA free agency continues.