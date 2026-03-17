Jay-Z and The Roots to headline Roots Picnic 2026

The 2026 Roots Picnic has a new home, and now a major headliner.

The first day of the weekend-long festival on May 30 and 31 at Belmont Plateau will be headlined by 25-time Grammy award-winner Jay-Z and the Philadelphia-born hip hop group the Roots.

Presale tickets are on sale now, and general on-sale for the Roots Picnic begins on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Jay-Z and the Roots are slated to perform on Saturday, May 30.

"Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us," Shawn Gee, The Roots manager and President of Live Nation Urban, said in a statement. "After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we're grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can't wait to see everyone in May at the Plat."

The Roots, which launched the eponymous festival in 2007, announced the Picnic is moving to Belmont Plateau after last year's show at the Mann Music Center became mired in controversy.

"We heard you. New venue. Better experience," the band said in a social media post.

In 2025, rain and storms prompted organizers to delay opening on Day 1, and some attendees reported waiting in line for hours to get into the festival. Last year's festival was headlined by Meek Mill and Maxwell, who replaced the late R&B singer D'Angelo.

Over the years, the Roots Picnic has brought the likes of Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Usher, A$AP Rocky, Solange, Diplo and more to Philadelphia. "The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way," festival organizers said.