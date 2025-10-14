Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, Black Thought and more react to the death of neo-soul icon D'Angelo

D'Angelo, R&B musician and neo-soul icon, died Tuesday at 51. His family confirmed to CBS News that he died after a "prolonged and courageous battle with cancer."

The Grammy-winning artist was the original headliner for the 2025 Roots Picnic festival, along with Lenny Kravitz and Meek Mill.

Months after the initial announcement, Maxwell, another neo-soul icon, was announced as the new headliner, replacing D'Angelo.

Loved, honored and respected by many, here are the notable reactions from some Philly musicians and beyond.

Jill Scott

"I told you a long time ago-You ain't gon understand everything & everything ain't meant 4 U ,nor I, to understand. I never met D'Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I'm so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS," she said on X.

Black Thought, The Roots

"We came up together- young, gifted, Black, and full of fire. Today I lost a brother, a kindred spirit, a genius whose light changed music and changed me. Rest in power, D. This world will never sound the same," said he said on Instagram.

Shawn Stockman, Boyz II Men

"My heart is broken," he said on Instagram.

Lauryn Hill

"People need reflection. I regret not having more time with you. Your undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world, and a presence not of this world needs protection in a world that covets light and the anointing of God. You sir, moved us, stirred us, inspired and even intimidated others to action with your genius. Thank you for being a beacon of light to a generation and beyond who had no remembrance of the legacy that preceded us. Thank you for charting the course and for making space during a time when no similar space really existed. You imaged a unity of strength and sensitivity in Black manhood to a generation that only saw itself as having to be one or the other. It is my earnest prayer that you are in peace, far away from selfishness, fear and/or controlling interests. Far from possessiveness, far from greed, far from manipulation, far from exploitation, far from intentionally designed chaos and that you Brother are in peace, in bliss and in eternal light and fulfillment with our Father in heaven. I Love you and I miss you. May God grant peace and shelter to your family, true friends and genuine appreciators, Brother, King," she said on X.

Maxwell

"because u were, we are all because," the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer said on Instagram.

Tyler, the Creator

"On my 9th birthday, march 6 2000, i landed at Sam Goody at the south bay galleria. i had $20 in birthday money and my eyes set on leaving with one thing. VOODOO by D'Angelo.

i couldnt understand how someone could write something so simple but personal but broad but genius. thats how special he was. a savant. a true alien.

i am so lucky to have gotten my copy of VOODOO when i did. we are so lucky to have been alive to enjoy his art. my musical dna was helped shaped by this man. forever grateful. safe travels," the rapper said on Instagram.

Doja Cat

"Rest in peace D'angelo. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to his family and friends. A true voice of soul and inspiration to many brilliant artists of our generation and generations to come," the singer, rapper and pop performer said on X.

Nile Rogers

"My friend Gary Harris brought this musician named D'Angelo over to my NYC apt. He was trying to figure out what to do with the music he'd brought with him. I listened to every cut...not just out of respect but because it was smoking. At the end of the encounter he asked me, 'What should I do with it?' I remember this as if it were yesterday. I said, 'Put it out. It's perfect!' Being the #artist he is, I guess he had to explore some ways to make it better. About a year later I heard one of those songs on the radio. It was #genius and it was exactly what he had played for me. I know...I still have the original cassette," the legendary musician, record producer and co-founder of Chic wrote on X.

Bootsy Collins

"Danggit! Say it ain't so, but we just lost a friend, a creator & legend, D'Angelo! Prayer's going out to his family & friends! We all lolve u lil-brother. R.I.P..." — the bassist, singer, and songwriter known for his work with James Brown and as a member of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective wrote on X.

Beyoncé

"Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D'Angelo. We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry. You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you," Beyoncé said on her website.