Roots Picnic promises to "do better" after some attendees say they waited hours to get into festival Saturday

Some Roots Picnic attendees say they waited hours to get into Day 1 of the music festival

Organizers of the Roots Picnic posted an apology on social media Sunday after some attendees said they waited hours to get through security on the first day of the music festival.

Doors for the two-day music festival at the Mann Center in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park were initially scheduled to open at 1 p.m. on May 31. Just after they were supposed to open, the Roots Picnic shared on social media that, due to rain and storms in the area, doors would open instead at 2 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, the festival's social media pages were flooded with comments from people saying they waited in line for hours to get inside on Day 1. In another series of posts on Saturday, organizers said rain and flooding created safety hazards on the grounds, and they couldn't open the gates until it was safe.

Because of the delayed opening, the Roots Picnic adjusted its Day 1 performance schedule to "make sure everyone still gets the full experience."

A few hours before the festival was set to open for Day 2, organizers posted a message on Instagram apologizing for how the delay impacted everyone who came out for Saturday's slate of performers.

"Today is a new day and we will do better. There is no rain in the forecast and we are making changes to improve the entry process and communication overall," the post said. "We have also increased the number of Roots Picnic ambassadors that will be at the front gates."

Sunday's headliners include Philadelphia native Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz and The Roots.