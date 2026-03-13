2026 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia announces move, upgrades to music festival: "We heard you"

The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia this summer with a new location and several upgrades after fan complaints following a less-than-ideal 2025 show.

Roots Picnic moving to Belmont Plateau

The festival is scheduled for May 30 and 31 and, for the first time, will be held at Belmont Plateau, Philly rap group The Roots announced Friday on social media.

The move shifts the two-day music festival from Mann Center, where it has been held for years, to just over the hill to one of Philly's most nostalgic gathering spaces for the Black community.

Organizers said in a social media post that the change aims not only to improve the festival experience, but also to pay tribute to the city's Black creative history, noting the Plateau's role in providing a space for emerging artists like DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

"The Plat became a symbol of community, of creativity, of belonging," the post said.

The venue change follows sharp criticism from the 2025 festival, when severe weather marred the first day of the event, and hundreds of attendees stood at the entry line for several hours. Last year's festival was headlined by Meek Mill and Maxwell, who replaced the late R&B singer D'Angelo.

The festival also adds to the city's packed summer schedule for America's 250th birthday.

Festival upgrades

Organizers acknowledged last year's criticisms in Friday's post.

"We heard you. New venue. Better experience," the post said.

According to organizers, upgrades to this year's festival include improvements to the Roots Picnic mobile app and text message alert system to better communicate any changes and event updates to guests.

The festival also plans to add ambassadors throughout the venue to answer questions and provide real-time information for guests.

A second entrance will be added to speed entry, and VIP ticketholders will also see improved access and amenities, organizers said.

The lineup for this year's festival has not been announced yet, but fans can sign up for presale access through the festival's website.