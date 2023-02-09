Jason Kelce's high school lit green before Super Bowl LVII
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (CBS) -- A high school in Ohio is lit up in support of two famous graduates ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Half of Cleveland Heights High School was glowing red for Travis Kelce's Chiefs.
The other half is in green for Jason Kelce's Eagles.
The Kelce brothers, who both play offense, will be rivals for the day -- as the Chiefs and Eagles compete for the Super Bowl title.
