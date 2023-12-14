Jason Kelce calls back-to-back Eagles losses "embarrassing" on latest episode of New Heights podcast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce isn't happy with the Philadelphia Eagles' last two games either.

On a new episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis, Jason expressed his frustration coming off back-to-back losses, first against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 and then to NFC East division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

"We didn't score a touchdown offensively. We moved the ball decently at times, but it's our second week in a row of losing in embarrassing fashion. It's frustrating. It's very, very frustrating," Kelce said of Sunday night's game in Dallas.

"It's been a frustrating couple of weeks here, these last two games," he continued. "But the beautiful thing about this game is though, you get a chance to go back out there again next week and show on tape who you are and who you can be."

When asked by Travis about the energy during midweek meetings and workouts, Jason said the team watched back tape from the Dallas game and had "a lot of hard conversations, the way it always is after a loss."

"I firmly believe in each and every guy we have in this building, all of our coaches, to continue to work and make this thing better," he said.

The 10-3 Eagles now sit in second place in the NFC East, just slightly behind the now number one, and also 10-3, Dallas Cowboys.

And while the wind might be out of Philadelphia's sails for the time being, Week 15 comes with another chance for the Birds to clinch a playoff spot. The Eagles would clinch a playoff berth if:

Eagles win or tie, OR Green Bay loses + Atlanta loses or ties + Los Angeles Rams lose or tie, OR Green Bay loses + Atlanta loses or ties + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins, OR Tampa Bay loses + Minnesota loses or ties + Rams lose or tie, OR Tampa loses + Minnesota loses or ties + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins, OR Minnesota loses or ties + Atlanta loses or ties + Rams lose, OR Minnesota loses or ties + Atlanta loses or ties + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins, OR Tampa-Green Bay tie + Rams lose or tie, OR Tampa-Green Bay tie + San Francisco wins or ties + Detroit wins



The Eagles are slotted for another primetime showdown against the 6-7 Seattle Seahawks, after the game was flexed to Monday Night Football back in November. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

