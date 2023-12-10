Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates and more

Advertise With Us

Frank Wycheck, Philly native who threw the lateral in "Music City Miracle," dies at age of 52

Frank Wycheck, Philly native who threw the lateral in "Music City Miracle," dies at age of 52

Flyers, "building something special," continue winning by ending Coyotes' 5-game win streak

Flyers, "building something special," continue winning by ending Coyotes' 5-game win streak

Eagles' "Big Dom" DiSandro not allowed on sidelines against Cowboys

Eagles' "Big Dom" DiSandro not allowed on sidelines against Cowboys

Eagles-Cowboys 5 questions: Shaq Leonard's debut, containing Dak Prescott, more

Eagles-Cowboys 5 questions: Shaq Leonard's debut, containing Dak Prescott, more

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On