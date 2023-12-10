Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates and more

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal NFC East matchup on Sunday night.
The Eagles (10-2) are coming off a lopsided loss against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys (9-3) are red-hot and have won six of their last seven, including four straight. They've also won 14 straight games at home.
The Birds will have Dallas Goedert back against the Cowboys after he missed time with an injury. New Birds linebacker Shaq Leonard will also make his debut.
A win for Philly would give the Birds a 2-0 record on the Cowboys this season and control over the division. But, a win for Dallas could open a pathway for the Cowboys to win the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Eagles pull off fake punt, Jake Elliott hits FG
It appeared the Birds were about to punt the ball, but they had some trickery up their sleeve.
Braeden Mann tossed a 28-yard pass to wideout Olamide Zaccheaus on a fake punt on fourth and two from their own 33-yard-line.
Four plays later, Jake Elliott booted in a 52-yard field goal to put the Eagles on the board, 10-3.
On the play before Elliott's field goal, Hurts tossed a dime to A.J. Brown but he dropped the pass.
Dallas takes 10-0 lead
The Eagles' defense made some plays on their second drive, but Dallas took a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter after Brandon Aubrey's 60-yard field goal.
Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow and safety Kevin Byard each had pass deflections on the drive before Aubrey's field goal.
The Eagles will regain possession with just under a minute to go in the first quarter.
Hurts fumbles in Dallas territory
Entering the game, Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball four times and lost three of the, Well, you can add more to both of those categories.
Hurts coughed up the ball on a running play in the red zone midway through the first quarter against the Cowboys. Donovan Wilson recovered the ball for Dallas as the Cowboys now have a chance to go up by two scores.
Cowboys strike first
The Cowboys marched right down the field against the Eagles' defense to take an early lead in the first quarter.
CeeDee Lamb hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to give Dallas a 7-0 lead with 10:00 minutes left in the first quarter.
The drive went 75 yards in 10 plays in five minutes/