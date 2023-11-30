Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Birds fans will have to change their plans in a couple of weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles' game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 has been flexed to Monday Night Football.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX but it will now air on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 18.

It's the first time the NFL has ever flexed an MNF game.

Week 15 is FLEXED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/P54Le7U5LZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2023

The Eagles haven't beat the Seahawks since Nov. 2, 2008, and have lost the past seven meetings against the NFC West squad.

The NFL originally had the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots scheduled for MNF in Week 15 but that will now be played on Sunday, Dec.17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

With the schedule change, the Eagles will now play on primetime for two straight weeks after facing the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC championship rematch this upcoming weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

In Week 14, the Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday Night Football. The schedule change to MNF for Week 15 will give the Birds an extra day of rest heading into Seattle.

Moving the Eagles game wasn't the only schedule change the NFL made for Week 15. There will be a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 16: