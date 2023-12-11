Philadelphia Eagles fans frustrated after 2 straight losses: "They better get on it"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have split the season series with the Dallas Cowboys.

But losing to Dallas is a no-no in this town. It's the ultimate coal in the stocking of a Philly fan.

Eagles fans are now disappointed and frustrated after losing two games in a row. They say what stings the most is the fact that they lost to Dallas.

"They better get on it. That's all I have to say," Linda DeAngelis, of Media, said.

Fans say they were yelling at the TVs and some even stopped watching the game at one point when the Cowboys started to pull away.

"I couldn't watch the end, I just couldn't," DeAngelis said. "I could tell what was happening at that point."

"I stopped watching after halftime. It was kinda stressful and I had to shut it off," another fan said.

One thoughtful husband made sure to stop by the Eagles Pro Shop to get some gifts to cheer up his wife.

"She's a die-hard [fan]. That's why I got her these in case she gets mad," the man said.

While it was a tough one, fans say they know the Eagles are going to fly high the rest of the season.

"They can do this," a person said. "I know they can do this so."

The Eagles will have an extra day off to recover after the loss and will play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football next week.