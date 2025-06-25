Jason Kelce to celebrity bartend in Sea Isle City to benefit Eagles Autism Foundation. Here's what to know.

Jason Kelce will be in Sea Isle City Wednesday for another year of celebrity bartending

Jason Kelce will celebrity bartend at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, today for the fifth straight year to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The fifth annual Team 62 at the Ocean Drive will feature Kelce and special guests, including Eagles players, franchise legends, Eagles cheerleaders, SWOOP and more. Since 2021, the event has raised more than 1.4 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Here's everything you need to know.

When does Jason Kelce's fundraising event start?

Kelce's celebrity bartending event at the Ocean Drive on Landis Avenue will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Before the Team 62 fundraiser, a family-friendly event will be hosted by the Eagles Autism Foundation at Excursion Park from noon to 3 p.m. The park is a two-minute walk from the Ocean Drive.

The family-friendly event at Excursion Park will require a $25 donation to the Eagles Autism Foundation to enter. The event will feature activities including mini football, cheer and drumline clinics for guest of all abilities.

Which Eagles players have joined Kelce in previous Sea Isle events?

Last year, Kelce was joined by some of his former Eagles teammates, including Beau Allen, Trent Cole, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, Jake Elliott and Avonte Maddox. Even Dom DiSandro, aka Big Dom, was there to help behind the bar.

In 2023, Jason Kelce's brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, helped at the Ocean Drive.

Where to buy tickets for Jason Kelce's Sea Isle event

VIP tickets for the Team 62 fundraiser at the Ocean Drive are sold out, but people looking to attend can wait in line and pay a $10 donation on a first-come, first-served basis.

All of the proceeds from the event — cover charge, bartending tips, raffles, merchandise, Eagles memorabilia — will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

What to know about Jason Kelce's Beer Bowl

After Wednesday's events, the party will continue on Thursday with the third annual New Heights Beer Bowl. The event will take place a the Sea Isle Yacht Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Beer Bowl are also sold out.

SportsRadio 94WIP will be broadcasting from the event.

How to donate to Jason Kelce's Sea Isle event without going

Fans who can't make the trip down the Jersey Shore for the two-day event can still support it by donating to Jason Kelce's Team 62 page online, and by bidding on exclusive items in the Team 62 Auction on Friday.