Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles' Jason Kelce, brother Travis to bartend at Sea Isle City bar for Autism Foundation fundraiser

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles' Jason Kelce to bartend at Sea Isle City bar today
Eagles' Jason Kelce to bartend at Sea Isle City bar 00:27

SEA ISLE CITY (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is getting ready to serve up a good time down the shore Wednesday night.

Kelce and his brother Travis will be passing out drinks at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ALSO SEE: Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown take part in Eagles Autism Challenge

It's the third straight year the Kelce brothers will be there serving as celebrity bartenders.

Some of Kelce's Eagles teammates will also be in the house.

ALSO SEE: Eagles Autism Foundation helps set up sensory room at Super Bowl LVII

There is a $10 cover charge that will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 11:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.