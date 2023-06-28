Eagles' Jason Kelce, brother Travis to bartend at Sea Isle City bar for Autism Foundation fundraiser

SEA ISLE CITY (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is getting ready to serve up a good time down the shore Wednesday night.

Kelce and his brother Travis will be passing out drinks at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's the third straight year the Kelce brothers will be there serving as celebrity bartenders.

Some of Kelce's Eagles teammates will also be in the house.

There is a $10 cover charge that will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation.