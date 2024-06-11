Philadelphia's Cosmi's Deli selling 2 sandwiches named after Eagles' "Big Dom," with proceeds for a good cause

South Philly deli teams up with Eagles' "Big Dom" for good cause

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Philly deli added two new sandwiches to its menu in honor of well-known Philadelphia Eagles staffer "Big Dom" DiSandro – with proceeds going to a good cause.

Cosmi's Deli, on the corner of 8th and Dickinson streets, is now selling the Big Dom Cugine and the Big Dom Cutlet.

The Big Dom cugine has "Eagle Green" pesto sauce, mortadella, prosciutto parma, fresh burrata cheese, arugula, seasoned tomatoes and long hots topped with oil and balsamic vinegar on a Carangi Baking Company roll.

"You know what, sloppy sandwiches are good sometimes," Mike Seccia, the owner of Cosmi's, says in an Instagram Reel as he's assembling the sandwich from scratch.

If the cugine's not your thing, the Big Dom Cutlet sandwich is like a chicken parm on a roll.

Money from the sales of both sandwiches will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation. The team charity has previously inspired forays into the art scene, the annual Eagles Autism Challenge and even set up a sensory room at State Farm Stadium so Super Bowl LVII would be sensory-inclusive.

Now the charity is getting a boost from an appeal to hoagie lovers' tastebuds.

"We have a real popular guy and we have a good sandwich shop like us that does solid work. And the two of us together, we can do something really good for a good cause," Seccia said.

There are no onions on either sandwich, because Big Dom is not a fan.

Big Dom gets new role with Eagles

The team announced last week that DiSandro would also be in charge of "gameday coaching operations" in addition to his roles as senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman and chief security officer.

The move will likely let DiSandro be present on the sidelines at games after the NFL banned him last season following a sideline scuffle between DeVonta Smith and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.