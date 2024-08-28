Philadelphia Eagles announce 2024 practice squad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles announced their 2024 practice squad Wednesday after revealing their initial 53-man roster.

The practice squad roster includes a player who spent a few seasons with the team and a mix of veterans and younger players.

Here's the full list:

Oren Burks, LB

Parris Campbell, WR

Tyrion Davis Price, RB

Nick Gates, OL

Will Grier, QB

Gabe Hall, DT

E.J. Jenkins, TE

Dylan McMahon, G/C

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR

Andre' Sam, S

Brandon Smith, LB

Caden Sterns

Jack Stoll, TE

Laekin Vakalahi, DL

Stoll spent the past three seasons with the Eagles as Dallas Goedert's backup tight end, but he signed with the New York Giants during the offseason. The Giants waived Stoll earlier this week, which led to him landing on Philadelphia's practice squad.

Campbell is one of two wideouts the Birds will keep on the practice squad, along with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. The Eagles went light on wideout on their initial 53-man roster and only kept five receivers.

McMahon is the lone Philadelphia 2024 NFL draft pick on the team's practice squad. He was selected in the sixth round by the Eagles out of N.C. State University.

Burks, who suffered a knee injury at the beginning of training camp, landed on the Eagles' practice squad after he was released before Tuesday's deadline.

What is the practice squad?

Along with the team's 53-man roster, NFL teams also have a practice squad that allows players to practice with the team throughout the week and be called up for some games.

Every NFL team can have as many as 16 players on its practice squad. At the moment, the Eagles have 14 players. Ten of those players have to be rookies or second-year players, but there are no eligibility restrictions for the other six players.

Teams can elevate as many as two practice squad players per week to play in a regular season game without moving them to the active roster, but they can only use it three times on a single player. If a player is elevated for a fourth regular season game, he would need to be moved to the active roster.

Teams can sign players from another team's practice squad but must be signed right to the active roster.