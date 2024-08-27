The Philadelphia Eagles initial 2024 53-man roster is here. Here's who made the cut.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles' initial 2024 53-man roster is here, and veteran defensive back James Bradberry made the cut. Bradberry, who converted to safety, was on the bubble but survived cutdown day.
Bradberry, 31, is a former All-Pro cornerback who the Eagles moved to a new position. Bradberry is one of 11 defensive backs on the initial roster.
Here is the Birds' current 53-man roster, subject to change before their Sept. 6 season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.
Quarterbacks (3)
Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kenny Pickett
Running backs (3)
Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley
Wide receiver (5)
A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson
Tight ends (2)
Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra
Offensive line (9)
Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Jordan Mailiata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard
Edge rushers (6)
Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson
Defensive line (6)
Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis,, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker
Linebackers (5)
Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren
Defensive backs (11)
Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum
Special teams (3)
Kicker Jake Elliott, punter Braden Mann and long snapper Rick Lovato