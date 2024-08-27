The Philadelphia Eagles initial 2024 53-man roster is here. Here's who made the cut.

Remembering Joan Tittle, an Eagles superfan and season ticket holder since 1958

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles' initial 2024 53-man roster is here, and veteran defensive back James Bradberry made the cut. Bradberry, who converted to safety, was on the bubble but survived cutdown day.

Bradberry, 31, is a former All-Pro cornerback who the Eagles moved to a new position. Bradberry is one of 11 defensive backs on the initial roster.

Here is the Birds' current 53-man roster, subject to change before their Sept. 6 season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kenny Pickett

Running backs (3)

Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley

Wide receiver (5)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson

Tight ends (2)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

Offensive line (9)

Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Jordan Mailiata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard

Edge rushers (6)

Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson

Defensive line (6)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis,, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker

Linebackers (5)

Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren

Defensive backs (11)

Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum

Special teams (3)

Kicker Jake Elliott, punter Braden Mann and long snapper Rick Lovato