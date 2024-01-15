Rob McElhenney didn't let Emmys stop him from watching the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob McElhenney didn't let the Emmy Awards stop him from watching the Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday night.

McElhenney, a Philadelphia native and the co-creator of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," posted a picture on X of himself watching the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs from the Emmys.

"Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles," McElhenney wrote on X.

McElhenney was actually attending the Emmys with his wife, Kaitlin Olson, for his other show, "Welcome To Wrexham" with actor Ryan Reynolds. McElhenney is an executive producer on the show.

Turns out, hours later, it might've been worth it for McElhenney to attend the Emmys, as "Welcome To Wrexham" won five Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

"Worth it I guess," McElhenney wrote on X with a picture of the Emmy.

"Welcome To Wrexham" was recently renewed for a third season.